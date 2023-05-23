Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 35,952 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 4.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $54,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

