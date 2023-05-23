Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,285,384 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,424,000. Brookfield comprises about 3.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 956,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

