Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Teck Resources worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 2,492,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,202. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

