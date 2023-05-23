Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

