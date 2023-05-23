Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 379,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 625,799 shares.The stock last traded at $39.50 and had previously closed at $38.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.