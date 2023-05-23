Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

