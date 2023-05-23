Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,954. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total value of $1,994,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,405.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,379 shares of company stock worth $48,881,317. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.