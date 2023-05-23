Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Semtech worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Semtech Price Performance

About Semtech

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 218,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

