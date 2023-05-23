Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,028 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

