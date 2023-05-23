Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 51,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 1,830,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,600. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

