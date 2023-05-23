Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $67,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 804,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,785. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

