Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 107,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,849. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

