Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 346,441 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,441 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

