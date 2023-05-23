Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 66,961 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,961 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 994,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,683. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

