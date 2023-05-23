Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. 2,982,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.