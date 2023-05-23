Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

