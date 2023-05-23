Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $834,960.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $8.20 on Tuesday, hitting $274.45. 400,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

