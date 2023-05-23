Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

