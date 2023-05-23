Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Cut by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 3.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,520,691. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.