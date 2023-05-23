Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of VLS stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.41 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of £33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 1.11. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

