Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Portmeirion Group Trading Down 12.0 %
PMP traded down GBX 60.95 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 446.55 ($5.55). 158,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.51. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.65 ($6.50).
About Portmeirion Group
