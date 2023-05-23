Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PMP traded down GBX 60.95 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 446.55 ($5.55). 158,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.51. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.65 ($6.50).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

