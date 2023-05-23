Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is Long Path Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 135,588 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group comprises about 5.4% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

