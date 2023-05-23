Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

