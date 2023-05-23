Somerset Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 4,231,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,563. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

