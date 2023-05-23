Somerset Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up 2.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. 23,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

