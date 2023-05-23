Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.89

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 48362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 3.00.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

