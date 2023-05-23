Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $67.09. Approximately 167,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,312,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 927.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southern Copper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 9.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

