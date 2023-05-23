SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 984,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

