SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average volume of 9,975 call options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 1,350,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,919. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $73.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

