Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) CEO Patricia Trompeter Sells 41,858 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 41,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $13,813.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,714.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 1.9 %

ANY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 448,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

