Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

SPOT stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

