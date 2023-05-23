Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $97.19

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.19, but opened at $94.97. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 231,162 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

