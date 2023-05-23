Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$48.00 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Stelco stock traded down C$1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.01. 121,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,230. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

