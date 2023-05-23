Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (ACSO, AGR, ANP, AVON, BYG, BYIT, CWK, DWL, EPWN, EXPN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 23rd:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,035 ($12.87) target price on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) target price on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 489 ($6.08) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) target price on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 220 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) target price on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) price target on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 259 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.60) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 213 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 54 ($0.67) target price on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Cormark.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.74) price target on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) target price on the stock.

