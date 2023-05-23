Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,796 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

