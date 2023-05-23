StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products.

