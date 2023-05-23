StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of UG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
