StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Insider Activity

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,791.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,791.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.