StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $397.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $404.60.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

