StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
NewMarket Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $397.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $404.60.
NewMarket Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.
Institutional Trading of NewMarket
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
Featured Articles
