StockNews.com Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RCM Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

