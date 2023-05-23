StockNews.com Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $635.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $334,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,010,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

