StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 156,272 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 5,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

