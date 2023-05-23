StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 428,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,846. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.