StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 3,677,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,104. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.