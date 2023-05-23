StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Insteel Industries worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

IIIN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 30,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

