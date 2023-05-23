StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,174. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.