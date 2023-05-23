StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $330.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

