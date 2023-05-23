StoneX Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Renalytix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 466,824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Renalytix by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renalytix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renalytix by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNLX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Renalytix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.48. Renalytix Plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,411.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Renalytix Plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Renalytix Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

