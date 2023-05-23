StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,736,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,904,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

