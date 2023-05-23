Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $167,626.22

Substratum (SUB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $167,626.22 and approximately $30.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,318.90 or 0.99993107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00078757 USD and is up 110.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

