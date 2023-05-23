Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 50,985 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of YETI worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of YETI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 175,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,855. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.